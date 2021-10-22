Free practice 1: Charles fourth, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the United States Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers completed a total of 38 laps, 18 for the Monegasque and 20 for the Spaniard.

Soft and Medium. Both drivers started the session on Medium tyres and Charles had to change them slightly earlier than planned, following a spin. On this compound Leclerc posted a 1’37”790, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’38”824. They then switched to the Softs, significantly improving their times getting down to 1’36”334 and 1’36”508 respectively.



Programme. The second session starts at 15 local (22 CET.)

