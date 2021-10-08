Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos second and twelfth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and 12th fastest respectively in the second free practice session. Both drivers ran the Medium and Soft tyres, but while Charles focused on both qualifying and race preparation, the Spaniard worked solely on Sunday’s requirements.

Times. Leclerc posted a 1’24”102 on Medium tyre and then did a 1’23”970 on the Softs, completing a total of 29 laps. Sainz did 34 laps, the best being a 1’24”903.



Programme. The third free practice session starts tomorrow at 12, with qualifying at 15.

