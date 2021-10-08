Free practice 1: Charles third, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were third and fifth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix. The Monegasque completed 27 laps, the quickest being a 1’24”654, while the Spaniard did a total of 25 laps, the best of them stopping the clocks in 1’24”860.

Track. As expected the track surface at Istanbul Park provided much better grip than it did on Friday last year. Both drivers only used the Soft compound tyres. The second free practice session starts at 15.00

