Turkish Grand Prix 2020 by Matteo Spirito

Concept

The moon shines its ethereal light on the Galata Tower, a white pearl in contrasting the eclectic richness of the Istanbul skyline. The night's magical atmosphere is pierced by bolts of lightning, as the SF1000 soars across the sky towards the chequered flag.

Bio



Matteo Spirito is an illustrator and concept artist. He graduated in 2009 from the European Institute of Design (IED) in Rome and soon started working for several role-playing, board and card game publishers. In the last three years, he has been working mainly on concept art and character designs for a miniature-making company based in Florence.