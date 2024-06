Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished second and sixth in the second free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

52 laps. Carlos and Charles began the session on Medium tyres, setting times of 1’14”746 and 1’14”281 respectively. Switching to the Soft compound, Sainz was second quickest in 1’13’286 while Leclerc posted a 1’13”597. In the final third of the session, the SF-24s were fuelled up to run in race trim: Sainz did 30 laps and Leclerc did 22.