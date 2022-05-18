Spanish Grand Prix 2022 by Alessio Moroni

BIO

Alessio Moroni (Turin, 1990) is an Italian illustrator and comic book artist. After graduating cum laude in 2016 at the Accademia Albertina di Belle Arti in Turin, he begins his collaboration with Editoriale Cosmo on «Caput Mundi» and Sergio Bonelli Editore, on titles like «Orfani: Sam» and «Dragonero». In 2018 he draws the interactive webcomic «WeRace — 2058» for Scuderia Ferrari and the year after he worked on the graphic novel «Zombicide: Dayone» for Cmon and Sergio Bonelli Editore. In 2022 he is among the artists of «Winds of Numasera», a graphic novel published by DarkHorse Comics.