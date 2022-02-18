Scuderia Ferrari visits the Modena Military Academy

On 16th February, the day before the presentation of the F1-75, a large delegation from the Formula 1 race team visited the Palazzo Ducale in Modena, which is home to the oldest military institution in the world, where they met Commanders from the Allievi Regiment. The Scuderia Ferrari party included Team Principal Mattia Binotto, Racing Director Laurent Mekies, the two race drivers, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and several engineers and mechanics.

Cooperation. For some time now, the Scuderia and the Academy have worked together, with a mutual exchange of skills and best practices and this visit was a further opportunity for discussion between the two groups. Last year, it was the turn of the military personnel to come to Maranello, where they were able to follow a Formula 1 Grand Prix, live from inside the Remote Garage. The two groups were able to share their experiences relating to problem solving, underlining the traits that these two outstanding and world famous Modenese institutions have in common. These include a strong team spirit, a sense of belonging, as well as the ability to know how to make the right decisions under pressure and communicating them through the chain of command, while striving to achieve the goals of the entire group.

The two organisations are now working on the second stage of their collaboration.