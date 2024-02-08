Scuderia Ferrari renews partnership with ManpowerGroup

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has renewed its partnership with ManpowerGroup, a world leader in the field of innovative workforce solutions that helps companies grow in an ever-changing world of work, through talent search, selection, development and management.

Therefore, ManpowerGroup will continue to be a Scuderia Ferrari Official Partner, the two companies sharing a belief in continuous performance improvement, a process which also includes identifying the most suitable people for specific roles.

Being able to count on an excellent partner in ManpowerGroup means Scuderia Ferrari can quickly and efficiently secure the best available candidates for all roles throughout the season.