Scuderia Ferrari renews partnership with Bang & Olufsen

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Danish company Bang & Olufsen, a long-time leader in the field of audio technology.



Renewing its agreement with Bang & Olufsen will allow the Scuderia to continue to offer a superior experience to its team members and race guests over the course of the season. Inside the team’s motorhomes in the paddock, the audio system is supplied and managed by Bang & Olufsen which thus continues as an Official Partner to the team. The partnership between Bang & Olufsen and the Maranello marque extends further than just the race track to include a new range of special edition products which will allow all enthusiasts to enjoy the excitement of Formula 1 in another dimension.

Lorenzo Giorgetti - Chief Racing Revenue Officer

With an excellent partner like Bang & Olufsen, we can continue to offer our guests at the Grands Prix a first-rate immersive experience. Like us, Bang & Olufsen believes in constant technological research, a passion for beautiful things and a continuous drive to innovate. I am confident that, in the coming years, we will make the most of the renewal of our partnership by creating opportunities that will benefit both companies.

Kristian Teär - CEO, Bang & Olufsen

We have been delighted with our partnership so far and hope to elevate it even more this coming season. Like Ferrari, we have a proud history of world-class performance, innovation and exceptional craftsmanship. In the past year, we have shown Ferrari brand lovers and the Formula 1 community the immersive experiences our products can deliver, and I'm pleased we can continue working together to create even more magical moments.