Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s new simulator is completed

The new Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow simulator is in its new home. The fitting out of the facility and the setting up of the simulator was completed this week in a new building that sits between the main office of the Gestione Sportiva and the Fiorano Track. In the coming weeks, the calibration work will be carried out and then, at some point in September, after the summer break required by the sporting regulations, the real work will begin, supporting the design phase of the 2022 car.



At the same time, the current simulator will still be used for development work on the SF21 and in preparing for the race weekends, as well as supporting the youngsters from the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The new simulator is absolutely at the cutting edge in this field and reproduces in a 360° environment, the lowest latency and the widest bandwidth of anything currently on the market. It is based on a completely new concept the result of a collaboration between Scuderia Ferrari and Dynisma, a UK-based company headed up by former Ferrari engineer Ashley Warne. It has been produced exclusively for the Maranello team.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi Head of Supply Chain

Simulation and digital technology are going to play an ever more important role in the development of a Formula 1 car and we believe we have made the best possible choice, focusing on creating a tool that will enable us to make a generational leap in this sector,

To produce it, we chose Dynisma, a young and dynamic company. It has taken two years to complete this project and now we are ready to start using it on the 674 project, which is the name given to the car that will be produced based on the new technical regulations that come into force in 2022.







