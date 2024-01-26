Scuderia Ferrari extends partnership with Team Partner CEVA Logistics

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with CEVA Logistics, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group. The new multi-year agreement will see the French company continue to supply all logistical services to Scuderia Ferrari for all events of the Formula 1 World Championship, as well as GT races and the Ferrari Challenge, one of the most famous one-make racing series in the world, now in its 32nd season.

The extension of the partnership strengthens the relationship between two renowned brands in the world of motorsport and logistics and confirms the trust Scuderia Ferrari puts in CEVA Logistics’ global network to ensure the transport of all the Formula 1 team’s needs at the circuits around the world, whether by road, sea, air or rail.

Scuderia Ferrari shares with CEVA Logistics a passion for innovation, always looking for the best possible solutions to achieve the best results. This common goal was perfectly illustrated by the innovative transport plan – a world first – introduced by the French company for the races held in North America in 2023, when all the team’s equipment was moved by rail, thus reducing its carbon footprint by 90% when compared to air transport and by 32% compared to road transport.





Modern motorsport places ever greater challenges on its logistical requirements. Compared to just a few years ago, there are many more Formula 1 races held outside Europe, as the calendar visits four continents. For the first time in the sport’s history, this year’s championship boasts 24 races. This hectic pace means it is vital for Scuderia Ferrari to be able to count on a world-class logistics partner like CEVA Logistics, as it guarantees an on-time and precise service, while sharing Ferrari’s passion for innovation and the desire to push the boundaries, continuously improving in their respective fields, while also taking into consideration the current challenges linked to respect for the environment and the planet.

Lorenzo Giorgetti

Chief Racing Revenue Officer





Since 2022, we have demonstrated that we have a lot in common with Ferrari. Like Scuderia Ferrari, we are constantly designing and improving our solutions, we anticipate the next changes in our sector or in our customers' ecosystems and we develop more sustainable solutions and reduce our environmental footprint. Like Ferrari, innovation is a key factor in our success. The renewal of our partnership is proof of our ambition and our ability to achieve excellence in all circumstances.

Olivier Storch

Deputy CEO, CEVA Logistics