Scuderia Ferrari announces ZCG as new Team Partner

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce a new partnership with ZCG, an industry leader in their field with a track record of over 30 years. The firm, which has a team of almost 400 professionals globally, will become Team Partner to Scuderia Ferrari.

The ZCG logo will appear on the SF-23 livery starting from this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Scuderia Ferrari Chief Racing Revenue Officer.

“Operating at the highest level in the world of motorsport we are always looking for partners who share our global perspective and dedication to unparalleled performance. We are pleased to welcome ZCG as a Team Partner and can’t wait to build on this partnership together in the year ahead.”