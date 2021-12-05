Race recap: Charles seventh, Carlos eighth

Weather. Night time, calm, dry. Temperature: air 29; track 32

Tyres at the start. Charles Leclerc starts fourth on Mediums; Carlos Sainz is 15th on Hards.

Start. Charles maintains fourth, Carlos passes Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen to go 13°.

Lap 4. Sainz passes Tsunoda for 12th. Four laps later he also passes Fernando Alonso for 11th.

Lap10. Mick Schumacher goes off at turn 22, where Charles crashed in free practice. Safety Car. Leclerc pits and and rejoins sixth. On hard tyres, Carlos stays out, having just passed Antonio Giovinazzi before the SC.

Lap 13. Red flag.

Restart. Another start after a 20 minute stoppage, but an immediate red flag again after Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin block the track.

Third start. 40 minutes after the first stoppage, the race resume. It’s a clean start this time, but the two Ferraris do not get away well from 7th and 9th places. Charles and Carlos drop to 10th and 11th.

Lap 23. Yuki Tsunoda collides with Sebastian Vettel. Virtual Safety Car. Carlos had got past Charles at that point. They resume with the Spaniard eighth and the Monegasque ninth.

Lap 27. Virtual Safety Car for car parts on track. It does not last long at all.

Giro 29. Virtual Safety Car for more debris.

Lap 38. Carlos passes Giovinazzi, followed shortly afterwards by Charles. Ferrari seventh and eighth.

Lap 50. On the final lap, Charles passes Carlos to go fifth in the Drivers’ championship standings. The Scuderia is still 38.5 points ahead of McLaren.