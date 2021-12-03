Free practice 2: Carlos seventh, Charles tenth

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the second free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit seventh and tenth fastest respectively. Unfortunately, the Monegasque driver ended up in the barriers at turn 22, with 5 minutes remaining. The team will evaluate the damage to the SF21 once it is back in the garage.

47 laps. In the evening session, Carlos and Charles continued with the world of evaluating the tyres, splitting the task in the first half of the session when the former ran the Hards and the latter the Mediums. They both improved constantly as they got to know the track and as a function of the grip improving as the track gradually rubbered in, also helped by the temperature dropping over the hour. Carlos got down to a 1’29”804 and Charles posted a 1’29” 818. They then turned their attention to qualifying simulation, running the Soft compound to set their best times, which were not significantly faster than their times on the Hards. Sainz did a 1’29”589 at his second attempt, while Leclerc managed a 1’29”772. As usual, the session ended with long runs in race configuration. After Charles ended up in the barriers at turn 22 with around five minutes remaining, the session was not restarted. Charles completed 23 laps, one less than Carlos.



Programme. The third free practice session starts tomorrow at 17 local (15 CET) with qualifying getting underway at 20 (18 CET).

