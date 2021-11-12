Free practice 1: Carlos sixth and Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were sixth and seventh fastest respectively in free practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Interlagos track. It was the only session prior to qualifying which starts at 4pm and the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers tried all three tyre compounds available.

Hard and Medium. Both drivers started on the Hards, running in race trim with a heavy fuel load. Carlos posted a 1’12”692 before getting down to a 1’12”268, while Charles did a 1’12”696. On the Mediums tyres, the times soon came down considerably: 1’10”599 for Carlos and an excellent 1’10”194 for Charles.



Soft. Towards the end of the session, both drivers went out on Softs to set their best times of the session. Carlos managed a 1’10”124 and Charles a 1’10”142.

