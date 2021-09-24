Free Practice 2: Carlos seventh, Charles tenth

The second free practice session saw the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers post the seventh and tenth best time. Carlos was quicker of the two, stopping the clocks in 1’34”678 and completing 22 laps. Charles posted a 1’34”925 but only fitted Softs for the start of the session, in which he did a total of 24 laps.

Programme. The final free practice session takes place at 12, followed by qualifying at 15, but predicted rain could lead to a change of timetable. The Russian Grand Prix will get underway at 3pm on Sunday.

