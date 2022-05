Bio

Marco Itri (Salerno, 1986) is an Italian comic book artist. After graduating from the Italian School of Comix he makes his debut on the American market. Some of his published work includes «Djungle», an anthropomorphic western tale published by Panini Comics, «Volition» for Aftershok and «Zombicide» for Cmon Games. He is currently working on the series «Dragonero», published by Sergio Bonelli Editore and on «Orcs and Goblins» for Soleil.