Sprint recap: Carlos sixth, Charles seventh

The Sprint race gets underway at the Lusail circuit, 32 degrees air temperature, 34 on track.

Start. The Ferraris get off the line very well on Soft tyres, moving up to third and fourth behind Oscar Piastri and George Russell. At the end of the opening lap the Safety Car comes out after Liam Lawson goes off the track.

Lap 3. The Ferraris hold position at the restart, but at the end of the lap Logan Sargeant, spins off, triggering another Safety Car.

Lap 6. The race resumes and on the next lap, Max Verstappen passes Charles for fourth place.

Lap 10. Lando Norris passes Charles for fifth but there’s a third Safety Car following a collision between Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg.

Lap 14. After the restart, Charles gets ahead of Norris to move up to fifth.

Lap 16. Norris has the benefit of the Medium tyres and gets ahead of both Ferraris which are now fifth and sixth.

Last lap. Lewis Hamilton passes Carlos and Charles who therefore finishing sixth and seventh. Ferrari loses four points in its fight with Mercedes.