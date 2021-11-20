Quali recap: Carlos seventh, Charles 13th

Weather: air 26°, track 27°.





Q1. Carlos and Charles go out on Soft tyres setting times of 1’23”323 and 1’23”347 respectively, before getting down to 1’22”649 and 1’23”120 but the time cancelled for exceeding track limits at turn 16 on his preparation lap.





With three minutes to go, the drivers go back out and make the cut to Q2: Sainz is fourth in 1’22”304, while Leclerc is 13° in 1’22”742.





Q2. Carlos and Charles go out on Medium tyres. Sainz posts a 1’22”241 while Leclerc can do no better than 1’23”119. The Spaniard goes back out on a new set of Mediums, while Leclerc switches to Softs. Charles improves, but his 1’22”463 is not enough to make the cut and he is 13th. Carlos is tenth and will be one of four drivers able to start tomorrow’s race on Mediums.





Q3. Sainz has two sets of Softs at his disposal. On his first he posts a 1’21”840 to go sixth. He does not improve on his second set and his overtaken by another driver, so that he will start seventh.