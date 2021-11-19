Free Practice 2: a further 51 laps for Carlos and Charles

The second free practice session for the Qatar Grand Prix saw Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the tenth and 13th fastest times respectively, with the Losail International Circuit continuing to evolve as expected, given how much sand the drivers encountered in the first session.



51 laps. Both drivers started on the Hard tyres with Charles doing a 1’25”280, while Carlos got down to 1’24”914. In the second part of the session, they switched to Soft tyres, with both improving their times, the Spaniard setting a best of 1’24”033 and the Monegasque doing a 1’24”095.



Programme. The third and final free practice session takes place tomorrow at 14 (12 CET.)

