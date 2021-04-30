Free practice 1: Charles and Carlos fourth and ninth

In the first free practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and ninth fastest respectively.

54 laps. Both of them started on the Hard compound tyre with which Charles did a 1’20”759 and Carlos a 1’20”858. In the second half of the session, both SF21s were fitted with the Soft tyres that Leclerc and Sainz used to set their best times. The Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’19”884, while the Spaniard lapped in 1’20”680. They each completed 27 laps.

Programme. The cars will be back on track at 3pm for the second free practice session.