Piero Ferrari remembers Nino Vaccarella

“A driver whose achievements honoured Ferrari, but above all a true gentleman driver.” With a hint of sadness, this is how Piero Ferrari recalled Nino Vaccarella, who died today in his native Palermo.

“His name inevitably makes me think of the Targa Florio, his home event, even though he was talented enough to win many other important races. I never had the pleasure of seeing him race on the streets of the Madonie, but I remember him testing a 312 P at Fiorano and posting a time, which was then the record at that track for this car. I saw him again at Fiorano during the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Prancing Horse, when he drove the Auto Avio 815, the first car built by my father. It was a wonderful day to remember together so many victories and such happy times spent with our cars.”

