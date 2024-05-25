Quali Recap: Charles on pole, Carlos third

Time for qualifying in Monaco. Air temperature is 21 degrees, the track is at 48.

Q1. The Ferraris go out on Soft tyres. Charles posts a 1’11”53, Carlos a 1’11”942. The Spaniard pits for a new set of Softs while the Monegasque improves to 1’11”584. On new tyres, Sainz goes through to the next phase with a 1’11”543, as does his team-mate

Q2. Charles is on new set of Softs, while Carlos goes out on the tyres with which he finished Q1. The Spaniard laps in 1’11”177 and Leclerc in 1’11”289. Both pit for new tyres. Sainz posts a 1’11”075 and Charles gets down to 1’10”825 and they both go through to Q3.

Q3. Charles and Carlos both do two runs. Leclerc starts with a 1’10”418 and his team-mate laps in 1’10”673. On the second set Leclerc improves to take pole with a 1’10”270. Carlos also has a great lap to go third in 1’10”518.