Monaco Grand Prix 2024 by Jacopo Schiavo

Jacopo Schiavo is an Italian illustrator active in the editorial sector and in the role-playing games scene. He worked, among others, with Monte Cook Games, Mana Project, Wyrd Edizioni, Grim Moon Studio, Acheron Books. He is also the author of book covers and gamebooks, and in 2022 he collaborated with Tiwi Studio for the program "In Compagnia Del Lupo" hosted by Carlo Lucarelli and broadcast on Sky Arte. He is also a co-founder of Wahtari, a creative studio specializing in illustration, concept art, comics, and animation.