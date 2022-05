Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

56 laps. Both drivers only ran the Soft tyres, working exclusively in qualifying trim. Charles totalled 29 laps over several runs and stopped the clocks in 1’12”517, 41 thousandths slower than Sergio Perez. Carlos did 28 laps, the best in a time of 1’12”846. Qualifying gets underway at 16 CET.