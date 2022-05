Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the second and third fastest times respectively in the final free practice session before qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix which gets underway at 15 CET.

Soft tyres. Both drivers spent the entire hour on the Soft tyres, the compound they will use in qualifying. Carlos did a total of 28 laps, the best being a 1’11”341, just 47 thousandths slower than Max Verstappen who did a 1’11”294. Charles completed 27 laps, his 1’11”552 good enough for third.