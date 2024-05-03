Sprint Quali recap: Charles second, Carlos fifth

Time for Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix where the air temperature is 28 degrees and the track is at 49.

SQ1. Charles and Carlos go out on Medium tyres as per the regulations. Carlos starts off with a 1’29”772, Charles a 1’29”203. They keep putting in the laps and the Spaniard sets a time of 1’28”687, while Leclerc posts a 1’28”654. On the last run Sainz manages a 1’28”435, Leclerc a 1’28”537 brushing the wall at the exit of turn 16. They both make the cut.

SQ2. Medium tyres again. Charles’ first lap is a 1’27”977, Carlos starts with a 1’28”318 and then improves to 1’28”262 and they make it through to the final shoot-out.

SQ3. Everyone is on the Soft tyres, with just one timed lap available. Charles pulls out a fantastic 1’27”749 to go second fastest, while Carlos’s 1’28”103 puts him fifth.