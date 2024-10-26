Free practice 2: Carlos first, Charles fourth

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were first and fourth fastest respectively in the FP2 session, extended to 90 minutes as a test of the Pirelli 2025 tyres. Scuderia Ferrari HP drew the C4 compound and the drivers were therefore also able to run with this weekend’s Medium race tyre gathering useful data, especially in race configuration.

65 laps. At the start, Carlos went out on the prototype tyre, while on Charles’ car work was finishing on repairs required after Oliver Bearman’s incident in the SF-24 in the first session. Sainz posted a 1’17”809 to top the time sheet, before the red flags came out after George Russell crashed. There was a long stop while the barriers were repaired, after which both drivers went out again on the prototype tyres, setting their best times of the session. Carlos stayed top with a 1’17”699 and Charles stopped the clocks in 1’17”887. They then ran with a high fuel load. Sainz did a total of 34 laps, Leclerc 31.