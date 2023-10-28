Quali recap: Charles on pole with Carlos second

Qualifying is underway for the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. The air temperature is 25°, the track is at 46°.

Q1. Charles and Carlos wait a few minutes before going out on track on Medium tyres. They set times of 1’18”401 and 1’18”755 respectively to make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Carlos and Charles go out on the Soft tyres they had on for the end of Q1 when they did not set a time on them. They now post times of 1’18”382 and 1’18”474 before both pitting for new Softs. Charles improves to 1’17”901, while Carlos locks his wheels in sector 2 and does not go quicker, but has done enough to join his team-mate in Q3.

Q3. Charles and Carlos each have two sets of new Softs for the top ten shootout. On his first run, Leclerc does a 1’17”166 to take provisional pole, while Sainz is right behind in 1’17”233. On the second runs, none of the drivers can do better, ensuring an all-Ferrari front row for tomorrow’s start.