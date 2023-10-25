Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 by Michele Pasta

Michele Pasta, after attending the Scuola Internazionale di Comics, began his career in 2013 working with Elena Casagrande on "Suicide Risk", published by Boom Studios and on Doctor Who, the 10th doctor. He later collaborated with David Messina and Gaetano Carlucci on Catwoman and Midnighter.

He made his official debut in 2016 as an inker on "Rom, the spaceknight", illustrated and colored by David Messina and written by Chris Ryall and Cristos Gage for IDW Publishing.

In 2018, he worked as a cover artist for IDW on issue 84 of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and began a new collaboration alongside Arianna Florean on "Star Wars Adventures".

In 2016, he also began his journey as a teacher at the Scuola Internazionale di Comics. Currently, he continues to teach at the Scuola Internazionale di Comics, leading various courses, and is working on a personal project.