Race recap: Fifth and sixth for Charles and Carlos

Weather: clear skies, dry, air 21°, track 41°

Start. Chaos at Turn 1 after the start, with Bottas spinning. Charles is fifth and Carlos seventh. Safety Car.

Restart. On lap 5, Carlos passes Giovinazzi for sixth place.

Lap 24. At one third distance, the positions remain unchanged: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Gasly. Charles is 3.9 behind him, with Carlos 3.1 off his team-mate.

Lap 29. Hamilton pits and emerges behind Charles who moves up to fourth.

Lap 30. Carlos è quinto.Charles pits, a 2.3 stop. Comes out behind Alonso in ninth.

Lap 32. Gasly pits, coming out ahead of Charles, who has overtaken Alonso. Carlos is fourth, Charles eighth.

Lap 33. Raikkonen pits, Leclerc is seventh.

Lap 43. Carlos pits: 2.3 stop. He rejoins sixth behind Charles in fifth.

Lap 58. Carlos is quicker than Charles, who lets him pass. The idea is for the Spaniard to try and get Gasly. If he cannot, then he will give back the place to his team-mate.

Lap 70. Sainz gives back the place to Leclerc and it finishes with Charles fifth and Carlos sixth. Scuderia Ferrari come away with 18 points, while McLaren scores just one. Ferrari is third in the championship, 13.5 ahead of its rival.