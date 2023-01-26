Leclerc brings Fiorano test to a close in the SF21

Yet again, it was very cold, but finally, bright sunshine put in an appearance for the last day of this “wake-up” test for Scuderia Ferrari at Fiorano running an SF21 car. It was Charles Leclerc’s turn to get behind the wheel and, as on the first two days, his brother and Ferrari Driver Academy student Arthur watched proceedings from the pit garage.

123 laps. The Monegasque took to the track at 10 o’clock on the dot for an installation lap on rain tyres, before switching to slicks. With much better track conditions than on the previous days, Charles was able to complete the 56 lap programme prior to the lunch break under the watchful eye of Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and Carlos Sainz. In the afternoon, still on slicks, Leclerc brought the day’s total number of laps to 123, equivalent to 366 kilometres.