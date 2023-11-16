Charles: “We will find out a lot tomorrow”

Charles Leclerc did not return to Europe after the race in Brazil. “I stayed in America, specifically in Los Angeles where I relaxed and enjoyed myself,” he told journalists in the Las Vegas paddock. “I recharged the batteries a bit and now I’m ready to get back in the car. We are about to take on a brand new street circuit and I can’t wait to discover it. We will find out a lot in tomorrow’s two free practice sessions, including whether it’s true that this track should suit our car better than the past few we have raced on.”

A lot of people for a Wednesday. Leclerc admitted he likes how they go about their racing in America. “There’s always a big show that goes with it here, whether in Florida or in Austin or here in Las Vegas,” he said. “I think it’s important to have the right balance between the sport and the show, but I think it’s normal that there is a bit more of the show element when it’s happening in Las Vegas. This evening’s opening ceremony was amazing, as was seeing so many people already in the grandstands on a Wednesday.”

This is not Charles’ first visit to the Nevada city. “I took part in a kart race here about ten years ago, although of course the atmosphere was very different,” he revealed. “Since then, I’ve also been here just for fun and now we are here to tackle the first Grand Prix in this city for forty years, which shows how the popularity of Formula 1 has exploded in the States in recent years. So it would be nice to get a great result for the whole team this weekend.”