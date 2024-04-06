Time for qualifying. At Suzuka Circuit, air temperature is 17 degrees, the track is at 25.

Q1. On the first run, Carlos sets a time of 1’29”513 and Charles laps in 1’29”886, both on new Soft tyre. The Spaniard stays in the garage, but his team-mate goes out again on a new set of Softs and posts a 1’29”338. Both drivers make the cut to the next session.

Q2. The Ferraris hit the track with new Softs, Carlos doing a 1’29”099 and Charles a 1’29”196 to get into Q3.

Q3. For the top ten shoot-out, Carlos has two sets of new Softs, whereas Charles has only one. On his first run the Spaniard laps in 1’28”682 to go provisionally fourth, while Charles waits and goes out on track out of sync with the rest of the field and posts a 1’28”786, which, at the time, is only good enough for seventh. Carlos does not improve on his second run but stays fourth, while Charles will start from eighth place.