Springtime in Suzuka

It’s time for the Japanese Grand Prix, one of the most popular events on the calendar for enthusiasts and F1 folk alike. Suzuka first featured on the World Championship trail almost four decades ago and along with two races at Fuji in the mid-70s and again in 2007 and 2008 and with two Pacific Grands Prix in the Nineties, the Land of the Rising Sun has played an important part in the history of the sport. Suzuka is special, not just because of the beautiful figure-of-eight track, but also because of the electrifying atmosphere around the circuit, the grandstands packed with local fans, both young and old who love to dress up in race suits, often wearing the most bizarre home-made caps made to look like the race cars, as they wander around the track and even in the paddock.

Historic track. If the 18 corners that make up Suzuka circuit could talk, they would tell the tale of some of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport. So many world championships have been decided here, many of them in favour of Scuderia Ferrari. In 2000 came the “Red Dawn” as the tifosi called it, when Michael Schumacher won the race to clinch his first title in red, repeating the feat in Japan in 2003. There were also moments of disappointment for the Prancing Horse, in 1990 when Alain Prost was beaten to the crown by Ayrton Senna and in 1998, when Schumacher was bested by Mika Häkkinen.

Never dull. Suzuka Circuit’s figure-of-eight layout made it the most recognisable track, along with Monza, according to a survey of 6 to 12 year old kids in 2022. At first glance it can seem quite straightforward, but it incorporates just about every type of challenge, a real test for car and driver, which is why it is regarded as one of the most awe-inspiring tracks in the world. With 18 corners and just the one DRS zone found on the main straight, drivers have to maintain total concentration for the entire lap, especially when it comes to setting a great qualifying time. Average speed over a lap is of the order of 230 km/h and there is very little room for error, especially in the first sector. It’s one of the most demanding bits of track on the whole calendar, because going off-line for a split second through the iconic sequence of esses can not only cost time, but can also lead to going off track into the barriers, which are generally quite close here. The hairpin at Turn 11 often sees drivers pull an overtaking move, diving down the inside of the car ahead. If that doesn’t work, or if there’s a counter move in the next uphill right hander, then it’s case of slipstreaming the other car on the long downhill run to the legendary 130R before trying to pass at the final chicane before the start-finish line.

Weather and strategy. Heavy rain is no stranger at Suzuka and the weather has often decided the outcome of the race. In 2022, it was very wet and the race went on for ever, lasting over three hours and finishing at dusk. The move from autumn to early spring, could see an increased risk of rain – in fact the current forecast is for a dry media day on Thursday, followed by rain on all three days of track action. However, the track surface here usually provides excellent grip. Overtaking at Suzuka is not only difficult, it can also be quite risky, which is why, in recent years, most drivers have opted to start on the Soft tyre to make the most of its extra grip through the first few corners. That is why this is usually a two-stop race, especially as tyre degradation is quite high and trying to change tyres just the once does not always pay off, generally leading to a driver dropping down the order.

Schedule. Japanese Grand Prix track action start on Friday 5 April with first free practice at 11.30 local (4.30 CEST) followed by practice 2 at 15.00 (8.00 CEST). Saturday’s times are the same, with final free practice at 11.30 local (4.30 CEST) followed by qualifying at 15.00 (8.00 CEST). The Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday at 14.00 local (7.00 CEST) and runs over 53 laps for a distance of 307.471 kilometres.