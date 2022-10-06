Carlos and Charles: “Japan, a unique country”

Despite grey skies and the threat of rain hanging over Suzuka, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were really pumped to be here when they arrived in the circuit paddock. “That’s the effect being at this track has on you,” said the Monegasque. “Driving here is really enjoyable, especially the first sector with the sequence of esses. Actually, in general it’s fantastic, because it is particularly demanding. Putting together a great lap means taking every corner perfectly.” Carlos did not have a particular favourite from all the corners. “It’s too hard to choose, as they are all really great and very demanding. It’s an ‘old-skool’ track, the type that makes motor racing wonderful. On paper, this new generation of cars look like being really fun to drive at Suzuka.”

Competitive. As to how their cars might suit the Japanese track, the two Scuderia drivers are in agreement: “I think we will be competitive,” maintained Charles. “Although so too will our main rivals, for whom this is a sort of home race. But I believe our car has great potential and it’s just a matter of improving how we operate on Sundays, to confirm the level we have usually shown on Saturdays.” Carlos is looking to fight for the win. “I think the team deserves at least one more win this season, because I really believe that, in terms of potential, this is Ferrari’s best season in the hybrid era. It would be the ideal way to prepare for next season.”

Fans. Another element that makes the Japanese trip so special is the fans. “The passion is similar to what we feel from our Italian and European supporters, but the culture is so different that you can see some unusual sights, such as fans wearing full race suits and helmets inside the paddock, as if they were one of us drivers,” revealed Carlos. “The politeness and composure of the Japanese fans contrasts with how passionate they are, wearing very unusual hats and clothes,” added Charles. “But they are all very knowledgeable and so it is nice to race in front of them. I hope that Carlos and I can give the guys we have seen already today at the track and in the grandstands with the Prancing Horse flags something to cheer about.”