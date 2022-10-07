Free practice 1: Carlos second, Charles third in the rain

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit.





31 laps. Both drivers waited for around 15 minutes before going out to assess track conditions on full wet tyres, with Leclerc’s first time being a 1’48”104 and Carlos lapping in 1’47”758. They then pitted for Intermediate tyres, with which the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’42”563, while the Monegasque did a 1’42”634. Towards the end of the session the rain increased in intensity and the Ferraris were back on the full wets. Carlos did 15 laps, Charles 16. The second session begins at 15 local (8 CET.)