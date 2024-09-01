Race recap: Charles triumphant, Carlos fourth

The Monza circuit is packed to bursting point, with the tifosi flocking to the track after yesterday’s closest qualifying of the season so far. It is incredibly hot, with the air temperature at 34 degrees and the track at 54, while there’s even a 40% chance of rain announced for during the race.

Start. Charles and Carlos are fourth and fifth on the grid, with the Monegasque moving up to second thanks to a mistake from George Russell and the battle between the two McLaren drivers at the Roggia chicane. Oscar Piastri leads followed by Leclerc, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz up to fourth.

Lap 13. Lando Norris pits for Hard tyres promoting Carlos to third.

Lap 14. Charles pits and rejoins eighth.

Lap 15. Piastri pits, Carlos leads.

Lap 19. The Spaniard also pits, rejoinig sixth behind his team-mate.

Lap 23. Max Verstappen comes in for another set of Hards. Charles is fourth, Carlos fifth.

Lap 24. Now Sergio Perez pits for tyres so Leclerc is third, Sainz fourth.

Lap 32. Norris switches to another set of Hards. Charles and Carlos are second and third.

Lap 39. Piastri pits. Leclerc leads from Sainz.

Lap 43. Piastri passes Carlos.

Giro 47. Norris passes Carlos.

Finish. Piastri closes on Charles but the Monegasque holds on for the win! Carlos fourth.