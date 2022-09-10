Free practice 3: Charles, second Carlos fourth

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fourth fastest respectively in the third free practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

32 laps. The two drivers started off on Medium tyres with which Leclerc did a 1’21”944, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’22”711. Switching to Softs, the Monegasque did a 1’21”605 and then got down to 1’21”599, while the Spaniard posted a 1’21”897. Towards the end of the session they ran in race configuration, with Leclerc doing a total of 15 laps and Sainz 17.