Italian Grand Prix 2021 by Alberto Dal Lago

Bio



Alberto Dal Lago is an Italian illustrator working in the field of Fantasy fiction and gaming (Wizards of The Coast, Paizo Publishing, Privateer Press) and children's books (Mondadori, Lisciani Giochi, Edizioni Piemme, Salani, Gainsworth Publishing). He is the official cover artist for the historic series of Game Books Lone Wolf, created by Joe Dever and published in Italy by RavenDistribution / Vincent Books Editore. He collaborated with Ares Giochi on board games for the series Sword & Sorcery, worked on two Lords for the Ring calendars and participated in a celebrative issue of Dampyr published for Sergio Bonelli Editore and presented at LuccaC&G 2018.



He has illustrated several cards for the game Fantasy Riders, for Panini Comics España and was the cover artist and illustrator for the series The Necronomicon Gamebook, created by Valentino Sergi. He teaches Digital Illustration and Concept Art at the International School of Comics in Padua, Italy.

