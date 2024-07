Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were fifth and eleventh fastest respectively in the final free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

33 laps. In common with many of the drivers, Carlos and Charles waited a short while before taking to the track, which they did on Soft tyres that they kept on for the entire hour, working exclusively in qualifying trim. Sainz did 16 laps with a best time of 1’16”639, Lelcerc did 17 laps, the quickest in 1’16”803.