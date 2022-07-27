Hungarian Grand Prix 2022 by Claudia SG Ianniciello

BIO

Claudia SG Ianniciello is an Italian illustrator. She has a degree in Architecture from the University Roma3, a diploma in Illustration from the International School of Comics in Rome and a master in Digital Coloring.

After her studies, she starts working as a colorist on the American market, for publishers such IDW Publishing and Image Comics, on series like Angel, Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Meanwhile, she produces illustrations both for private and public entities and independent publishers, such as Editions Ricordi, the Italian State Police, Ares Film, ALIA, KOF, Ballistic and Truckers Studio. She currently works as a freelance cover artist for publishers for Titan Comics, A Wave Blue World, Zenescope, Valiant Entertainment, Astorina and Panini Comics.