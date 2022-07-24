Race recap: Carlos from 19th to fifth. Charles retires

Weather: clear skies, dry. Temperature: air 31°, track 54°.





Start. Charles keeps the lead and by the end of the first lap Carlos is up to 17th.





Lap 3. Carlos passes one car per lap, first Valtteri Bottas, then Pierre Gasly, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon to get up to 13th place.





Lap 9. Charles is just ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos passes Kevin Magnussen to go 12th.





Lap 12. Carlos passes Sebastian Vettel for 11th and dispenses with Lance Stroll next time round to move into the points.





Lap 16. Verstappen pits for Hard tyres, rejoining seventh.





Lap 17. Sainz passes Ricciardo for ninth.





Lap 18. Charles goes off the track at turn 11 and his race is over. The Safety Car comes out. Carlos pits for Mediums and is eighth.





Lap 21. The race resumes and Carlos moves up to seventh as he passes Lando Norris.





Lap 22. Sainz passes Fernando Alonso to go fifth.





Lap 23. Carlos given a five second penalty for unsafe release.





Lap 30. Carlos goes round the outside of George Russell on the outside of Signes to move up to fourth.





Lap 43. Carlos pits for a set of new Mediums. He rejoins ninth and on the next lap he passes Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo. Another two laps and he is ahead of Norris to go sixth.





Lap 48. Carlos also overtakes Fernando Alonso to go fifth.





End. Verstappen wins from Lewis Hamilton, Russell, Perez and Sainz.



