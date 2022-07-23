Free practice 3: Carlos second, Charles third

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet.

32 laps. Carlos and Charles ran different compounds at the start: Soft for the Spaniard and Hard for the Monegasque, partly in light of the fact that Sainz will be starting the race from the back of the grid, as his Power Unit has been changed. Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’33”217, while Charles posted a 1’34”233. They both pitted before going out again and setting their best times: 1’32”909 for Leclerc, 1’33”172 for Sainz. After a couple of cool-down laps, Carlos got down to 1’32”626, but Charles did not improve, setting a time of 1’32”931. The pair completed a total of 32 laps, 13 for the Spaniard and 19 for the Monegasque.