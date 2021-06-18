Free Practice 1: 48 laps for Charles and Carlos

In the first free practice session for the French Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz each completed 24 laps, evaluating all three tyre compounds.

3 Compounds. Leclerc started off on the Medium compound, before switching to the Softs to run in qualifying trim. The Monegasque’s best time was a 1’34”950, which was good enough for eleventh fastest overall. Sainz had to settle for a 1’35”342, having flat-spotted his Softs due to a spin. Before that the Spaniard had tried the Hard compound.

Afternoon. The second free practice session is due to start at 15 CET.