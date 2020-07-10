The Mugello Circuit has placed environmental sustainability first for years, to the point of being the first circuit in the world to receive the FIA’s blue riband “Achievement of Excellence” certification for its performance regarding the environment, the highest level of the scale created by the International Automobile Federation. To reach this standard, circuits must display serious work towards environmental management. To this end performance is measured and monitored regarding the impact its activities have on the surrounding environment – parameters that are continually identified and quantified. The excellent sustainability of the facility has been recognised with the ISO14001 certification and the EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) as well as by independent observers such as the “Playing for our planet” report produced by UEFA, WWF and Green Sport Alliance.

Furthermore, since 2013 programmes focused on sustainability have been carried out at the Mugello Circuit – such as “KISS Mugello” which reaches its peak towards the end of spring every year, when the circuit plays host to the Italian MotoGP™ Grand Prix. KISS stands for Keep it Shiny and Sustainable: the programme works towards making spectators aware of the importance of adopting suitable behaviour during major sports events, using their passion for motorsport as an incentive to inspire a similar passion for sustainability.



One of the objectives is to reduce the environmental impact of the event, with initiatives such as divided collection and recycling of waste products, in accordance with principles of circular economics – including used batteries, cooking oil and engine lubricants. Last year 39% of all the refuse produced at the circuit were managed in this way, 40 tonnes out of 101.



The cover of the main grandstand at the Mugello Circuit holds 252KW solar panels which supply up to 20% of the needs of the circuit, while the fittings of the terraces are made from an eco-active ceramic material that helps break down the most common pollutants from the air. Mugello Circuit is also a true ‘green lung’ which extends over 170 hectares, of which 120 are designated as green or forest.

