Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were third and thirteenth respectively at the end of the first free practice session for the Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix, at the Mugello circuit. The two drivers ran slightly different programmes, each completing 27 laps of the 5.245 km circuit in Tuscany.

Special livery. The SF 1000s emerged from the pits for the usual installation lap shortly after 11, their new livery thus making its track debut. The colour of the cars reflects that of the 125 S, the first ever Ferrari, built in 1947. For the first 40 minutes Charles ran the Medium tyres and Sebastian used Hard. Leclerc set a time of 1’19”468 and his team-matre posted a 1’21”333. Work then switched to qualifying mode running Soft tyres with which Charles did a 1’18”186, third fastest in the session and Seb was 13th with a 1’19”267.



Programme. The cars are back on track at 3pm for a further 90 minutes while the final hour of practice takes place at 12 in preparation for qualifying at 15. The Toscana-Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix starts at 15.10 on Sunday 13 September.

