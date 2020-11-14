The third session of free practice for the Turkish Grand Prix was badly affected by very wet conditions as the rain started to fall around at Istanbul Park, half an hour before the green light.

Intermediates. Grip was already at a premium yesterday and there was even less this morning, so drivers had to tiptoe round to set a time. Charles went out on Intermediate tyres to post a 1’49”430, second fastest. Sebastian’s best lap of 1’54”490 put him sixth quickest.

Extreme Wet. In the second part of the hour long sessions, all the drivers switched to full wets but were unable to go any quicker. Charles did 9 laps, Sebastian 14. Qualifying starts at 15 local (13 CET.)