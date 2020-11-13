Come the end of the second free practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, Charles Leclerc was second quickest and Sebastian Vettel was eighth.

More grip. In the 90 minute afternoon session, the track still lapped grip, although it was slightly better thanks to warmer conditions and more rubber being put down, so lap times improved significantly, although still a long way off the lap record of 1’24”770 set by Juan Pablo Montoya in 2005.

86 laps. Charles and Sebastian began the session evaluating the behaviour of the Medium compound while continuing with set-up work. Both drivers then switched to the Softs with which they set their fastest times. Charles posted a 1’28”731, completing 34 laps and Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1’30”022, doing 41 laps.

Programme. Tomorrow the cars take to the track at 12 (10 CET) for the third free practice session, with qualifying starting at 15 (13 CET.) The eighth edition of the Turkish Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday 15 November at 13.10 (11.10 CET.)