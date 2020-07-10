In the first free practice session for the Styrian Grand Prix, the Scuderia Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc completed a total of 53 laps. Both men worked on evaluating aerodynamic updates the Maranello team has brought for this second race in Austria.

Tyres. Both drivers used the Hard and Soft compounds, working on set-up, using the data gathered last week. Sebastian did 28 laps, the best in 1’05”770, while Charles did 25, stopping the clocks in 1’05”837.

Programme. The second free practice begins at 15 CET. Tomorrow’s final practice is at 12, followed by the grid-deciding session at 15. The first Styrian Grand Prix starts at 15.10 on Sunday.